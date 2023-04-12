Marks Electrical Group’s (MRK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Marks Electrical Group Stock Up 11.4 %

Marks Electrical Group stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.15) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.60 million and a P/E ratio of 2,966.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marks Electrical Group has a one year low of GBX 55 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.24).

Get Marks Electrical Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Marks Electrical Group

In related news, insider Alyson Tracey Fadil bought 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £4,971.54 ($6,156.71). 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks Electrical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks Electrical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.