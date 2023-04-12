Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 5,678,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 45,256,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.