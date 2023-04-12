Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading Down 4.2%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.41 and last traded at $38.46. Approximately 114,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 749,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PERI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
