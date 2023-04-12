Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,905 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.02% of Tutor Perini worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:TPC opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $906.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.17 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tutor Perini from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.