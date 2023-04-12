DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,274 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of DHT worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DHT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 405,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 22.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 85,336 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DHT by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in DHT by 890.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 353,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 318,214 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of DHT stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of -0.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. DHT’s revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.97%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.01%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

