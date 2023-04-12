Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,585 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBAI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $972.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Bancorp

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 4,355 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile



Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

