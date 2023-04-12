Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,170 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.56% of Hanmi Financial worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,506,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,301,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAFC shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of HAFC opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $553.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.95. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $72.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

