Foundry Partners LLC Buys 55,827 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 2.1 %

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.00 and a beta of 1.13. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,400.00%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.