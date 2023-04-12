Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Ultra Clean worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 863.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $566.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.00 million.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $260,693.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

