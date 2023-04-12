Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 84,262 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,702,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,103,000 after buying an additional 366,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,552,000 after purchasing an additional 134,483 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,180 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,483,000 after purchasing an additional 312,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,428,000 after purchasing an additional 403,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.35%.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

