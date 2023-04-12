Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,987 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Select Medical by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Performance

SEM opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.51%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.