Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 47,973 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,112 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 104.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,570,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after buying an additional 803,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 123.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 728,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 6.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 429,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSL shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE GSL opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.66. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

