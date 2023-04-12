Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 612,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,071,000 after purchasing an additional 146,750 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 212,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 93,982 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 405.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,483,000 after buying an additional 85,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Healthcare Trust

In other news, Director Claire M. Gulmi purchased 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $75,084.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,167.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $961.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $43.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 218.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHCT shares. TheStreet upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.