Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Columbus McKinnon worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,284,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after buying an additional 40,265 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after buying an additional 62,842 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 29.1% during the third quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 88,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

CMCO opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $987.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $40.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

