Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 430,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,725 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $342,345.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,130,549.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $33,419.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,785. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

