Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Cohu worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 11.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

