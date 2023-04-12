Foundry Partners LLC Increases Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.07% of nVent Electric worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

