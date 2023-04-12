Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

