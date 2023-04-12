IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.59% of IMAX worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IMAX by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at IMAX

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. Equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMAX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

