Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.42 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 232.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW opened at $176.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.25. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $258,350.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

