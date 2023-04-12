Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 48,999 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,999 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.23% of CTO Realty Growth worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTO. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 65.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTO shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Compass Point reduced their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.2 %

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

CTO opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $382.43 million, a PE ratio of -216.77 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,982.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 12,639 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $206,142.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,212.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CTO Realty Growth news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,192.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $206,142.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,212.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 93,622 shares of company stock worth $1,525,256 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.