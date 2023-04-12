Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.13 Million Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.85% of Ducommun worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCO opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.35. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $188.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

