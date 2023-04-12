Concord Wealth Partners Invests $103,000 in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NULG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NULG stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

