Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Price Down 4%

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) was down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.33 and last traded at $46.06. Approximately 24,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,075,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RPD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.35.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 267.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 48.3% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 324,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 459,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 141,857 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.