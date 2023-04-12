New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) were down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 249,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,406,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NGD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

New Gold Trading Up 14.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $873.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in New Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,282,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 507,971 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New Gold by 48.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in New Gold by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,144,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,000 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter worth about $9,586,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,263,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

