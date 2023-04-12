Numinus Wellness (NUMIF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th.
Numinus Wellness Trading Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:NUMIF opened at C$0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16. Numinus Wellness has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.46.
About Numinus Wellness
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Numinus Wellness (NUMIF)
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
Receive News & Ratings for Numinus Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numinus Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.