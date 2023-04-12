Raymond James to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.17 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.43.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $92.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Raymond James by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Raymond James by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

