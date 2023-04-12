MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

MEG Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

