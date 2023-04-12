Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATLX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Atlas Lithium in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Atlas Lithium in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

ATLX opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. Atlas Lithium has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $23.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

