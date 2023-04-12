Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Given New $1,396.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE TPL opened at $1,804.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,779.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,104.05. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $1,250.01 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.