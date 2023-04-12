Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Given New $1,396.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSE TPL opened at $1,804.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,779.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,104.05. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $1,250.01 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.87.
Texas Pacific Land Company Profile
Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.
