CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. CarMax has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 72.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.