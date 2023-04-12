Barclays Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $44.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $54.17. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

