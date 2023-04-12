State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $102.00 at Barclays

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.27.

STT opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that State Street will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

