PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Price Target Increased to $5.90 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.60 to $5.90 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 117.71% from the stock’s previous close.

PHX has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

NYSE:PHX opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $98.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). PHX Minerals had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,249,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,008,000 after buying an additional 127,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 165,468 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

