Barclays Cuts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $153.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s current price.

MTB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.58.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $118.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.79. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

