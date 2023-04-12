Barclays Cuts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $153.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTBGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s current price.

MTB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.58.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $118.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.79. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

