Barclays Cuts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $153.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s current price.
MTB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.58.
M&T Bank Stock Performance
NYSE MTB opened at $118.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.79. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M&T Bank (MTB)
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.