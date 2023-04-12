Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Outperform”

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

O has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.89.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 0.9 %

O stock opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.