Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Scotiabank

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MAA opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $215.10.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.