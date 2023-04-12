The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $437.00 at Barclays

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $495.00 to $437.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $327.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.87 and its 200-day moving average is $345.62. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

