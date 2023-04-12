Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GLOB. Cowen lowered their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.11.

GLOB stock opened at $156.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.42. Globant has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $249.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.16.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Globant by 1,729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globant by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Globant by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

