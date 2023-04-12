EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $141.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $164.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $121.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.31. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

