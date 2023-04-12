Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $131.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s current price.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.21.

Allstate Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $116.10 on Wednesday. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate



The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

