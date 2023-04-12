Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $145.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.91.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $159.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.12. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

