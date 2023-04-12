Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $117.00 at Citigroup

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.41.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $70,175,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 6,018.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 505,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,906,000 after purchasing an additional 497,601 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.