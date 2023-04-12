Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.41 Million Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of International Game Technology worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in International Game Technology by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 141,105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in International Game Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in International Game Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

International Game Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE IGT opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

