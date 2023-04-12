Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Takes $37,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $129.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

