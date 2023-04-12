Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Waste Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,319,000 after acquiring an additional 81,547 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Waste Management by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $163.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

