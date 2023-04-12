Concord Wealth Partners Invests $95,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.42.

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPG opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

