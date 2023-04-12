Concord Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 294 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Linde by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,486,000 after buying an additional 440,797 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,402,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $358.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $362.74. The company has a market cap of $176.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.98.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

