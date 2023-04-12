Concord Wealth Partners Buys New Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 55.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Sanofi by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 39.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sanofi by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 250.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 51,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.