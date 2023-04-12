303 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in McKesson by 14.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

Insider Activity

McKesson Trading Down 1.2 %

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $366.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.71. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.